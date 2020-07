It feels like forever, but Ghost of Tsushima is finally hitting stores later this week and to get fans ever more excited Sucker Punch and publisher Sony released it final trailer.

As seen in the trailer above, the trailer continues to features breathtaking sites of some of the different areas of that Ghost of Tsushima will take place within.

The game will launch on Friday, July 17th, exclusively on PS4.

Check back here on July 14th at 10am EST for our review of the game.