Snatch The Treasure With These Slots

The best thing about online casino games in the UK is the wide range of themes and characters that they feature! The most enticing game concept is most definitely those that center around gems, jewels, and treasure – showing you exactly what could be yours, if the reels spin in your favor.

The first game that you simply have to play is Egyptian Emeralds. Based on Ancient Egyptian culture, this Slot gives the well-known pyramids a much needed, blinged-up facelift. Across five reels you can win as much as 945x your original bet as you gather figure-encrusted jewels after each spin.

The most memorable jewel across the board is the wild symbol which is adorned with the scarab image, with a top prize of 200x your wager. The God Anubis image is the next most important symbol to look out for, supplying up to 150x your original bet, and you will earn 100 coins if five of the ankh crosses fill your pay-lines! The other gems on the reels, some of which feature the Eye of Horus symbol on them, will give more modest wins when collected in multiples.

The scarab jewel is the Slot’s most valuable symbol. Not only does it act as a wild that can replace any other symbol to produce a win, but this jewel is also the key that unlocks the Scarab Re-spins bonus round! The beetle symbol can also award players with re-spins when stacked across any of the three middle reels.

The next game that you should look out for is the Book of Kings. As you spin inside the ancient pyramid and discover the secrets of the Pharaoh’s books, you will get the chance to win on pay-lines that award you with up to 500x your original stake!

The pyramids are home to the Pharaoh King’s infamous book, full of secrets and details of where to find his treasure. As you play to complete your raid of the tomb, you will be joined by several rewarding symbols. The female adventurer symbol accompanies your quest, acting as the top-paying icon, at the aforementioned 500x your original bet. Roll in the superior Pharaoh and he will give you 200x your initial wager when he fills a pay-line, with the book symbol acting as the scatter icon and triggering free spins, along with up to 200 coins. The image of Horus, the almighty falcon god, also appears on the reels and can be worth as much as 75x your bet. Similarly, the eye of Horus is worth the same amount, but in combination with other symbols. The additional surrounding symbols provide lower but still significant, wins, represented as classic playing card letters and numbers.

True to the game’s namesake, the book is the most important symbol on the reels. Three of these plain icons will give you a reward of 10 free spins. But, if you are lucky enough to find a symbol of the book with a snake sliding across it, then you will get triple prizes on every win!

So, grab your swag bag and get looting as you try your luck with these bedazzled Slots!