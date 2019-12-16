Movie Adaption of Ubisoft’s Video Game Series Rabbids’ is Currently in the Works

Written by Dana Abercrombie on December 16, 2019 at 5:32 pm

Lionsgate will produce a hybrid live-action movie based on Ubisoft’s Rabbids video game franchise. Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who were behind such mega hits as Beauty and the Beast and Wonder are producing with Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television.

The studio and producers are in advanced talks with Isn’t It Romantic’s Todd Strauss-Schulson to direct. Alex Young from Mandeville will serve as an executive producer.

The Rabbids video games has sold more than 15M units to date and the animated television show airs in more than 110 countries. Rabbids are wild rabbit-like creatures who like to cause havoc and mischief, speak gibberish and yell “BWAH!” whenever they experience adrenaline rushes. They were initially introduced as antagonists in the mid ’90s video game franchise Rayman before going on to have a successful spinoff life of their own. The series consists mainly of party video games, though other genres have been explored as well.