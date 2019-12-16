Star Wars Battlefront II: The Rise of Skywalker Official Trailer

Written by Dana Abercrombie on December 16, 2019 at 4:44 pm

EA Star Wars has released the official Star Wars Battlefront II: The Rise of Skywalker trailer for the game’s Celebration Edition that will feature a complete collection of customizable content from its in-game purchases as well as content from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker.

Immerse yourself in the finale of the Skywalker saga. Inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set foot on an exotic new jungle planet where a fateful war between the Resistance and First Order thunders.

Starting December 17, 2019, play as the ruthless Sith trooper, rain down fire from the skies with the new Jet trooper, or aid the Resistance with a hard-hitting Ovissian Gunner and resourceful Caphex Spy. BB-8 joins the battlefront in January 2020, bringing bravery and a fast-paced playstyle to the roster.

The Celebration Edition will include the base game, all past and upcoming free game updates as they release, more than 25 Hero Appearances, including six Legendary Appearances and one appearance each for Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren based on their Rise of Skywalker appearances. The edition will also include more than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances, more than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines and more than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.