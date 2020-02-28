Official Teaser Posters for Monster Hunter See Tony Jaa and Milla Jovovich Ready To Fight

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 28, 2020 at 9:12 am

Monster Hunter isn’t due in theater for several but that wouldn’t stop us from getting a sneak peek at what we can expect from the movie. Starring Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior) and Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), two posters were released of our heroes featuring the Giant Jawblade and the Great Hunter’s Bow.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon MONSTER HUNTER and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who previously helmed Mortal Kombat, the film will deviate from the video game to have more of a science fiction element.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.

Monster Hunter will release in theaters on September 4th.