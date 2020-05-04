Earlier today, Naughty Dog Vice President, Writer, and Director Neil Druckmann confirmed on Instagram that The Last of Us Part II has officially gone gold. The embedded video message has been included below for you all to check out.

The Last of Us Part II is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Naughty Dog. This sequel continues Ellie’s story as she navigates through a cruel and unforgiving post-apocalyptic world filled with The Infected and hostile factions. The Last of Us is still highly regarded as one of Naughty Dog’s best games next to Uncharted and this sequel is definitely one of this year’s most anticipated exclusives next to Ghosts of Tsushima.

Neil describes The Last of Us Part II as the most ambitious video game that Naughty Dog has ever created. In addition to thanking the team, he also says that the game must be played from start to finish in order to get the full experience.

The Last of Us Part II launches on June 19th.