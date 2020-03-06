Throwdown Ep. 274 – Greatest of All Time

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topic:

– PlayStation 2 celebrates 25 years

Other Topics:

– HBO announces The Last of Us live-action series

– Ghost of Tsushima gets a release date

– Shannon Studstill new head of Stadia Games

– ESA may cancel E3 over coronavirus concerns

– Iam8bit resigns as E3 creative director

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.