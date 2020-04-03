Throwdown Ep. 278 – The Delay of Us 2

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topic:

– The Last of Us 2 delayed again

Other Topics:

– Phil Spencer talks Xbox Series X pricing and strategy

– New details emerge about PlayStation 5

– Final Fantasy VII hitting the streets early

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 HD released on PS4

– Super Mario Bros. remasters coming to Switch for anniversary

– Borderlands 3 devs accuse Gearbox of shorting bonuses

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.