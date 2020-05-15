Throwdown Ep. 284 – Unreal

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topics:

– Unreal Engine 5 reveal

– Tim Sweeny says PS5 will drive future PCs

Other Topics:

– Ghosts of Tsushima gameplay reveal

– Paper Mario: The Origami King announced

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 announced

– Mafia Trilogy announced

– Epic Games Store goes offline thanks to free GTAV

– 11 Ubisoft games sell 10 million units

– Press conference schedule

