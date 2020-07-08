Movies Nintendo PC PlayStation TV Xbox

Adult Swim Con Is Going Virtual This Month, Lineup Announced

by Dana Abercrombie0

Adult Swim has announced the first-ever Adult Swim Con, a free, fully-immersive convention experience where no badge, plane ticket, or hotel reservation is required.

Running Thursday, July 23rd to Saturday, July 25th from 4pm–10pm PST, lineup highlights include:

  • Special behind the scenes looks at Rick and Morty presented by Pringles and Robot Chicken, featuring a Q&A with the cast and crew from both shows
  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time gameplay session
  • Toonami Edition with new show announcements
  • Sneak previews of Blade Runner and Uzumaki
  • An exclusive DJ set from Flying Lotus to celebrate the premiere of YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Fans can sign up HERE further event details, with more details coming next month.

“Adult Swim has always focused on innovative, one-of-a-kind experiences that bring our fans together,” said Jill King, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “Now more than ever we all need that community connection, and this new virtual experience will take everything fans have always loved about Adult Swim and bring it right onto their couch.”

In its 10th season and with the 200th episode approaching, Look Who’s Bawkin’: Robot Chicken LIVE will be exciting. Show creators Seth Green and Matt Senreich join stars Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison as they are bewildered with an hour of favorite Robot Chicken clips. Fans will find out what they really think about the new season of Robot Chicken and can send them questions live online.

A time-honored favorite competition, the Adult Swim Cosplay Cup presented by Pringles also debuts online on Adult Swim IGTV where contestants from around the world will compete, so dust off those hot glue guns and show off your cosplay in all its homegrown glory. Also, don’t miss the results from weeks of voting in the Adult Swim Summer Showdown.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

More Details Released About WWE 2K BattleGrounds’ Story Mode

Dana Abercrombie

Reality Show Competition ‘The Sims Spark’d’ Will Bring Sims Creations To Life

Dana Abercrombie

Netflix Cancels Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Final Episodes Will Still Air

Dana Abercrombie