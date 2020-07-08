Adult Swim Con Is Going Virtual This Month, Lineup Announced

Adult Swim has announced the first-ever Adult Swim Con, a free, fully-immersive convention experience where no badge, plane ticket, or hotel reservation is required.

Running Thursday, July 23rd to Saturday, July 25th from 4pm–10pm PST, lineup highlights include:

Special behind the scenes looks at Rick and Morty presented by Pringles and Robot Chicken , featuring a Q&A with the cast and crew from both shows

presented by Pringles and , featuring a Q&A with the cast and crew from both shows Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time gameplay session

gameplay session Toonami Edition with new show announcements

Sneak previews of Blade Runner and Uzumaki

and An exclusive DJ set from Flying Lotus to celebrate the premiere of YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Fans can sign up HERE further event details, with more details coming next month.

“Adult Swim has always focused on innovative, one-of-a-kind experiences that bring our fans together,” said Jill King, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “Now more than ever we all need that community connection, and this new virtual experience will take everything fans have always loved about Adult Swim and bring it right onto their couch.”

In its 10th season and with the 200th episode approaching, Look Who’s Bawkin’: Robot Chicken LIVE will be exciting. Show creators Seth Green and Matt Senreich join stars Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison as they are bewildered with an hour of favorite Robot Chicken clips. Fans will find out what they really think about the new season of Robot Chicken and can send them questions live online.

A time-honored favorite competition, the Adult Swim Cosplay Cup presented by Pringles also debuts online on Adult Swim IGTV where contestants from around the world will compete, so dust off those hot glue guns and show off your cosplay in all its homegrown glory. Also, don’t miss the results from weeks of voting in the Adult Swim Summer Showdown.