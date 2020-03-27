Casino Games Featured In Video Games

It’s not strange for the gaming companies to mix up genres and come up with interesting titles. Action games can be played in the first and third person which is why gamers have FPS shooters and action RPG games. Most titles also feature games in the game itself and some of them happen to be casino games.

The classic casino games have been moved online into the libraries of many casino sites. So if you visit any online casino you’ll find lots of variants of blackjack, roulette, and poker on offer. You’ll also find plenty of slot games available and no shortage of bonuses and rewards.

Furthermore, since these classics have found their way into video games they reward the players with various prizes they can use in the game. Here are some titles that feature such games:

The Sims 3

When one thinks of the Sims series, one doesn’t think about casino games. What makes this game so interesting is that you can simulate a family with people of your choosing. You can make your characters do all sorts of things and with the casino add-on, you can make them take part in casino games. The games available are blackjack, poker, roulette and slots games.

Fallout: New Vegas

The title of the game pretty much gives it up. The game is set in Vegas. However, this version of the town is far less cheery. The Strip is alive and well after a post-apocalyptic event and you have 6 venues to choose from. These are the Atomic Wrangler, Ultra-Luxe, Tops, Gomorrah, Sierra Madre, and the Vikki and Vance casino. You can play, blackjack and roulette as well as some slot games. Your rewards will be usable items and gear. If you’re really good you’ll be given keys to Presidential suites you can use as a base.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The developers of GTA: San Andreas wanted to make the game as real as possible which is why they implemented casinos into it. CJ has come a long way from being a baller from Grove Street so you might as well take him to the casino for a game or two. As these are classic casinos, they feature video poker, blackjack, roulette, and slots. Additionally, since CJ is a high-roller at that point you can borrow money from the casinos. You can give it back but if you choose not to be prepared for anything.

Final Fantasy VIII

This series is one of the oldest on this list and instantly recognizable by the hardcore gamers. Besides hours upon hours of fun gameplay, the eighth installment also has one casino game on offer. Triple Triad is the game players can test their skill with. They’re playing against the game AI and the goal is to have a card with a higher value each turn. Naturally, your skills will be rewarded with a prize. The prize consists of one or more cards you can take from your opponent.