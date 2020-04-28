News PC PlayStation Xbox

Destroy All Humans! Remake is Invading In July

by Dana Abercrombie0

THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games announced the remake of Destroy All Humans! is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC and is available to pre-order now.

As seen in the trailer above, the game is getting a graphical upgrade while keeping the same spirit of the original.

Fans will also have a choice of several editions of Destroy All Humans! as well. The standard edition costs $29.99 for PC and $39.99 for PS4 and Xbox One.

The DNA Collector’s Edition includes the game, Crypto ‘N’ Cow Figurine, keychain, 6 lithographs, eye-popping anti-stress toy, and all in-game crypto skins packed in a premium box; this will cost $149.99 for all platforms.

The Crypto 137 Edition will cost set you back $399.99 and is available for all platforms. It includes everything from the DNA Collector’s Edition, but replaces the Crypto ‘N’ Cow Figurine with a Crypto-137 Figurine, and also includes a Crypto Backpack. You can pre-order any of the versions right now.

Destroy All Humans! originally released in 2005 for PS2 and Xbox. While it may not have done incredibly well critically, it was favored enough to warrant several sequels including Destroy All Humans! 2 for PS2 and Xbox, Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed for Nintendo Wii, and Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon for Xbox 360.

Destroy All Humans! will release on July 28th for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Meanwhile, the original Xbox release is actually playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility.

