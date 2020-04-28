Gearbox’s Brothers in Arms TV Adaptation Is In Development

Video game developer Gearbox Software has revealed their franchise Brothers in Arms is now in development as a TV series adaptation.

Debuting in 2005, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 centered on a group of paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day. The original game, which launched on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC, was based on true events of the historic Mission Albany of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment. The success of the original title launched a series of games across various consoles and mobile devices.

The series will see its first season focus on the previously-classified true story of Exercise Tiger, a rehearsal D-Day that went disastrously wrong and will focus on eight men who must rescue their colonel from Axis powers before the enemy can learn of their D-Day plans.

“The story we ended up using has never been dramatized on TV,” Rosenbaum said. “Almost 800 U.S. servicemen were killed and it had to be covered up because the Allies were preparing for the real Normandy invasion. What I liked and hadn’t seen before, is we explore German soldiers and civilians and those in high command on both sides. We meet all these real people and see the effect and the big puzzle.”

In addition to showrunning, Rosenbaum is set to executive produce the series alongside Gearbox co-founder and CEO Randy Pitchford, while Jean-Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed), Richard Whelan (Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw) and Sean Haran (Chief Business Officer, Gearbox Entertainment) will serve as producers.

“I love the stories we told in the games, and we do have more stories to tell, but a TV show lets us explore this subject matter and the effect on the relationships and people in broader ways,” said Pitchford.