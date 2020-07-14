LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) To Arrive In August

LEGO has officially announced the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), a replica of the 1985 classic console which also includes a buildable 1980’s retro TV that features an 8-bit Mario on a scrolling screen recreation of a Super Mario Bros. level.

The new kit, the latest product of the LEGO Group and Nintendo partnership, offers a brick-built NES model packed with realistic details, including the accompanying 1980s style LEGO television set, so nostalgic gamers and LEGO fans can recreate their favorite Super Mario Bros. childhood experiences. Adult fans can take a trip down memory-lane by building a mechanically functional version of an all-time favorite console with LEGO bricks.

The new NES Building Kit will include a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. The console also comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen. Fans can scan an included action brick with LEGO® Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course, so he reacts to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just as he would have in the iconic Super Mario Bros. game.

This 2,646-piece LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on August 1, 2020, for $229.99 USD and also includes a controller with a connecting cable and plug, and even an opening slot for the Super Mario Bros. cartridge that has a locking feature to keep it in place in the LEGO console.

The TV has a crank that can be used to scroll the screen to move the 8-bit Mario through the level. Furthermore, if the LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is used on the TV, the iconic sounds and music will play as the on-screen Mario interacts with enemies, obstacles, and power-ups.

“Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now,” said Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System™, the LEGO Group. “Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

Check out the trailer above for more details and the screenshots below for a closer look at the kit.