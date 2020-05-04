LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Key Art Revealed

In celebration of Star Wars Day, TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have released the official key art from their upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The image is included below along with a detailed description of the art and how it will factor into the overall game itself:

Encapsulating the game’s epic blend of the three Star Wars trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more. Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films’ most legendary battles. From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first revealed last year during E3 2019. The long-awaited game will be released later this year. It’s currently unclear if The Skywalker Saga will appear on next-gen consoles but Warner Bros. has promised to release more details regarding that and more this Summer. Are any of you planning to pick up this title? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.