Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 282

by Tony Polanco

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Would you like Horizon Zero Dawn 2 to include co-op?
– Are you interested in playing Predator: Hunting Grounds?
– What episodic series do you recommend?
– What games should have remained stand-alone and not given a series?
– Should debut trailers always have gameplay?
– How do you guys get through gaming ruts?
– Will Sony reveal the PlayStation 5 this week?
– What other Sega classics need a sequel (like Streets of Rage 4)?
– Has a delay ever benefited a game?
– Did you ever imagine competitive gaming would become so big?
– What game have you sunk the most hours into?
– Should Naughty Dog change direction moving forward?
– Will EVO be a disaster this year?

