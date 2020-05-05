Mortal Kombat 11 Announcement Planned For Tomorrow Morning

Earlier today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment teased a major upcoming announcement for Mortal Kombat 11. As displayed by the embedded tweet and teaser video below, the news will officially drop tomorrow morning at 6:00 am PST.

Mortal Kombat 11 launched last April and was highly regarded as one of the best fighting games of 2019. Ever since the game released, we’ve received additional fighters via a Kombat Pack including Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, Joker, and Spawn. The teaser video suggests that more story content is coming and there have been rumors that another Kombat Pack has been in development for some time. Luckily we won’t have to wait long to find out what the devs have in store for the future of this game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Are any of you looking forward to tomorrow’s reveal? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.