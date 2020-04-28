Nevada Gaming Control Board Approves Esports Betting On ESL One Rio

When it comes to esports gambling in the USA, the Nevada Gaming Control Board gives licenses to post and accept bets on Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

Although the Major was supposed to start on May 11th, because of the current COVID-19 situation, it’s postponed until November 19th.

We are still in April, and the Nevada regulators are already giving licenses for three different wagers for ESL One Rio:

Head to head

Match winner

Overall winner

In the last several weeks, major esports games like League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, and iRacing started getting gambling licenses for competitions such as the ESL Meisterschaft, and ESL Pro League.

Although most of these events are long in the future, and no major competitions are going on at the moment, CS: GO esports betting enthusiasts can still open cs go cases on websites such as csbet. It’s a unique site that offers xray CS GO cases. These cases are, in fact, a scanner for cases.

For a fraction of the CS: GO cases cost, you can view what is inside a case. If you don’t like what’s inside, you simply don’t buy it. You can do this until you find the CS: GO skin you want.

ESL One Rio Gambling Rules

State-licensed bookmakers will be handling the ESL One Rio market. All rules must be publicly available before accepting any bets.

A huge upset is that the Nevada Gaming Control board didn’t allow in-play betting options. That means no live-betting on gambling sites. All bets must be accepted prior to the start of each match.

Those bookmakers who want to offer additional betting options outside the three allowed will have to make a separate application and approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

It’s worth noting that ESL One Rio is the first CS: GO major to be hosted in Brazil. It’s the 16th Valve CS: GO tournament.

The Rio Major will have a prize pool of $2,000,000 and will be held in the Jeunesse Arena. All tickets that were purchased for May will be valid for November. Any fans who don’t wish to wait for November and wish their tickets to be refunded can easily do so using the e-mail they used to purchase them.

What we can expect in April and May is the 1st regional competition. A total of 56 teams will compete across four weeks between April 22nd and May 17th. That is the official qualifying method to get to ESL One Rio. For that reason, this competition is called ESL One: Road to Rio.

Every region has a separate prize pool, but the overall prize pool for Road to Rio is $255,000.

Road to Rio starts in a few days, and it’s a great distraction that can keep us inside our homes, at the same time being responsible and fighting COVID-19.