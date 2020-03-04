No Time To Die’s Release Date Pushed Back Because of Coronavirus

The release of upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed back from April to November, becoming the first Hollywood movie to postpone its release date because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

No Time to Die will now release on November 12th in the U.K., followed by the U.S. on Nov. 25th, possibly pitting it against Godzilla vs. Kong, which debuts on November 20th.

No Time to Die will also star 007 returnees Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz alongside franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch. As the coronavirus first began to spread, publicity tours for the movie in China, South Korea and Japan were canceled, and No Time To Die’s release in Hong Kong was pushed back until April 30th.

Earlier this week, MGM, Universal and Eon received an open letter from the biggest Bond fan blog MI6-HQ, calling on the companies to delay the launch and “put public health above marketing release schedules.”

Aside for the concerns over audience members, the letter said the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could seriously impact the film’s box office, noting that the countries to have banned or restricted large public gatherings — including China, Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.