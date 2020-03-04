Movies News

No Time To Die’s Release Date Pushed Back Because of Coronavirus

by Dana Abercrombie0

The release of upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed back from April to November, becoming the first Hollywood movie to postpone its release date because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

No Time to Die will now release on November 12th in the U.K., followed by the U.S. on Nov. 25th, possibly pitting it against Godzilla vs. Kong, which debuts on November 20th.

No Time to Die will also star 007 returnees Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz alongside franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.As the coronavirus first began to spread, publicity tours for the movie in China, South Korea and Japan were canceled, and No Time To Die’s release in Hong Kong was pushed back until April 30th.

Earlier this week, MGM, Universal and Eon received an open letter from the biggest Bond fan blog MI6-HQ, calling on the companies to delay the launch and “put public health above marketing release schedules.”

Aside for the concerns over audience members, the letter said the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could seriously impact the film’s box office, noting that the countries to have banned or restricted large public gatherings — including China, Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

