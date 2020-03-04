Movies News

Matt Reeves Reveals Images of The Batman’s New Batmobile

by Dana Abercrombie0

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared the first image of the upcoming movie Batmobile along with another image of Robert Pattinson as Batman, as seen in the gallery below.

The new Batmobile appears sleeker and more streamlined than Batmobiles from the past, with some comparing it to James Bondmeets-Fast and Furious.

Aside from Pattinson, The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, while Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s District Attorney Gil Colson.

While The Batman’s plot is under wraps, it is reportedly set in the ’90s.

The Batman is set to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

