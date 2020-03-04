Matt Reeves Reveals Images of The Batman’s New Batmobile

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared the first image of the upcoming movie Batmobile along with another image of Robert Pattinson as Batman, as seen in the gallery below.

The new Batmobile appears sleeker and more streamlined than Batmobiles from the past, with some comparing it to James Bond–meets-Fast and Furious.

Aside from Pattinson, The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, while Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s District Attorney Gil Colson.

While The Batman’s plot is under wraps, it is reportedly set in the ’90s.

The Batman is set to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.