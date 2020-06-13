Paper Mario: The Origami King’s Office Supplies Are Ready For Battle

It’s a year-long celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary and in honor of this event, Nintendo has released their trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Releasing next month, The Origami King takes players back to the paper version of the series’ classic characters.

As seen in the trailer above, Olly, the infamous Origami King arrives and arriving and immediately ushers in havoc on the Mushroom Kingdom, causing Mario to go on an all-new adventure and liberate Princess Peach’s castle…again.

Aside from the tale as old as time story, the trailer showcases the bright gameplay dynamic of Mario and his companions as Mario navigates the paper vision of the Mushroom Kingdom. Now teaming up with Olly’s sister Olivia to defeat her brother, proving this is a hot mess of a family.

Origami King also features Mario gets classic power-ups, including the Fire Flower. While the positioning-based combat system, shakes up the traditional Paper Mario affair with a new ring-based battle mechanic. Mario starts each conflict at the center of a circle, surrounded by multiple enemies on all sides. You can turn the odds in his favor by rotating and sliding the rings on the outer parts of the circle.

In addition to classic Mario enemies, The Origami King introduces the Legion of Stationary: massive animated office supplies that take on Mario at the end of each level.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will launch on July 17th for Nintendo Switch.