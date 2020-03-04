The CW Announces Stargirl Premiere Date

The CW has set premiere dates for its new DC Universe series Stargirl…not to be confused with Disney+’s Stargirl.

Based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Stargirl, stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart. In addition, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone also star.

Stargirl will premiere Tuesday, May 12 at 9 PM, following a new episode of The Flash as its lead-in at 8 PM, one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC Universe subscription service.

Every episode of Stargirl will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (CWTV.com and The CW app), following its broadcast. All aired episodes will remain available on the CW’s digital outlets throughout the season. After the season finale of Stargirl, the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Stargirl will switch over to the 8-9 PM time slot,which was previously held by The Flash.

In addition The CW also announced their Spring 2020 premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 12

8-9 PM THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9-10 PM STARGIRL (Series Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

8-9 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

8-9 PM STARGIRL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

9-10 PM IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)