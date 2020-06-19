Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Ep. 290 – Coming to Next-Gen

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner.

Tonight’s Topics:

– EA Play impressions
– Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November 19
– PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X pricing
– Guinness reinstates Billy Mitchel’s Donkey Kong high scores

