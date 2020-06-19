Throwdown Ep. 290 – Coming to Next-Gen

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Tonight’s Topics:

– EA Play impressions

– Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to November 19

– PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X pricing

– Guinness reinstates Billy Mitchel’s Donkey Kong high scores

Make sure to subscribe to Throwdown on YouTube, Soundcloud, and iTunes. Follow Throwdown on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook as well. Don’t forget to join our Discord server for updates, to play MP games with us, and to leave your questions for TYQ. Please also show your support for The Koalition by pledging to the Patreon.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.