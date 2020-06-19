The Smurfs Are Headed To Nickelodeon In 2021 In A Brand New Animated Series

Nickelodeon is bringing bring a brand-new original CG-animated series based on the iconic Smurfs to a new generation of kids and families around the world.

Under the deal, Nickelodeon has licensed the global rights to The Smurfs which follows all-new exploits of classic characters like Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and more, brandishing themes centered on humor, heart and high-stakes action.

Packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action, Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships, stated:

“The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon.”

In addition to the content partnership, ViacomCBS Consumer Products will manage consumer products licensing for The Smurfs property across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as seek new merchandising and promotional partners in select categories and territories for the classic brand, which includes a new product line for the new animated series, spanning categories including toys, stationery, apparel and accessories, home, consumer packaged goods and more to launch at retail in 2022.

The new series is being produced by Peyo Productions and Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel, and will be directed by William Renaud (Casper’s Scare School) and written by Peter Saisselin (Sonic Boom) and Amy Serafin (Sonic Boom).

The addition of The Smurfs brings yet another prime property to cable channel Nickelodeon, which is already home to animated global hits such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!, and will soon launch SpongeBob spinoff Kamp Koral, and venture into the final frontier with a new Star Trek animated series.

The series is slated to debut in 2021 in the U.S., followed by Nickelodeon channels internationally.