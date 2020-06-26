Throwdown Ep. 290 – Nixed

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Featured Topic:

– Microsoft shuts down Mixer and partners with Facebook Gaming

Other Topics:

– Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

– Phil Spencer “feels good” after seeing PS5 reveal

– New Halo Infinite tease

– Shawn Layden says he would welcome return of 15-hour AAA games

– Marvel’s Avengers confirmed coming to next-gen

– Nintendo stepping away from mobile gaming

– Oculus/Facebook acquires Ready at Dawn

– Rocksteady rumored to be working on Suicide Squad game

– Why Konami (supposedly) fired Kojima comes to light

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.