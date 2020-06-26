The Co-op Podcast 304 | Cyberpunk 2077 Might Be GOTY 2020!

On this episode of The Co-op Podcast we breakdown the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream that took place yesterday, including our thoughts on the Brain Dance feature and the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Another game that got a stream this week was Marvel’s Avengers so we share some of our expectations and critiques of the game.

Topics:

– Rumors of Rocksteady creating a Suicide Squad game

– Crash Bandicoot 4

– Marvel’s Avengers stream

– Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

– Rich talks Halo: Infinite

Watch the Night City Wire stream here:

Watch the Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream here:

People on this show: Richard Bailey Jr., Gary Swaby, Dana Abercrombie

Subscribe on iTunes | Subscribe on RSS | Listen on Spotify

Special Thanks: M. Collins, Mauricio Aguilar, himdeel, Fergus Mills, Miguel, Antonio Rogers, Wesley

Show your support for The Koalition by pledging to our Patreon page. The Co-op Podcast will always be free, but with your help, we can make our podcasts and content even better. We plan to improve the whole experience while also incorporating you (our community) into our long-term goals. We also offer higher possibilities for winning our giveaways to all Patreon supporters. You can donate as little as a dollar to get extra entries into our giveaways. Show your support and be a part of one of the best independent gaming communities on the Internet.