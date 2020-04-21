Interviews TV

Building A Bond: An Interview with Home Before Dark’s Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince

by Dana Abercrombie0

Do you believe in magic? The power of chemistry? The pure joy of knowing when two people are meant to be in the same place? This is what it feels like to watch Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) in Apple TV’s Home Before Dark.

Playing the father-daughter duo of journalists who resurrect the investigation of a cold missing persons case, their chemistry is undeniable and its the backbone of this unbelievable true tale of a unique childhood and drama.

Inspired by the real-life, award-winning kid journalist Hilde Lysiak —the nine-year-old unwittingly discovers a link to the kidnapping and disappearance of her father, Matt’s childhood best friend 31 years ago.Home Before Dark' Creator Dana Fox on Making a Show She'd Never ...

The Koalition spoke to Sturgess and Prince about the show’s first season, how they were able to create such a believable uplifting bond and if they took any pointers from the real-life duo.

Sturgess proclaims, “The chemistry between me and Brooklynn and bringing that sort of dynamic definitely something I was really excited about. I’ve worked with some young kids in some other shows that I’ve done that was very much at the background of the story. To have this really interesting dynamic between a father and his daughter at the forefront of the show was such a huge appeal. When I knew it was Brooklynn that was playing Hilde, I just knew it was something that was going to be really emotionally intricate and I knew it wasn’t going to be a cutesy family show. As far as our chemistry, it was something that was effortless. It was really organic. That dynamic was real from the beginning.”

To learn more about their roles check out our full interview in the video above.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

