Building A Bond: An Interview with Home Before Dark’s Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince

Do you believe in magic? The power of chemistry? The pure joy of knowing when two people are meant to be in the same place? This is what it feels like to watch Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) in Apple TV’s Home Before Dark.

Playing the father-daughter duo of journalists who resurrect the investigation of a cold missing persons case, their chemistry is undeniable and its the backbone of this unbelievable true tale of a unique childhood and drama.

Inspired by the real-life, award-winning kid journalist Hilde Lysiak —the nine-year-old unwittingly discovers a link to the kidnapping and disappearance of her father, Matt’s childhood best friend 31 years ago.

The Koalition spoke to Sturgess and Prince about the show’s first season, how they were able to create such a believable uplifting bond and if they took any pointers from the real-life duo.

Sturgess proclaims, “The chemistry between me and Brooklynn and bringing that sort of dynamic definitely something I was really excited about. I’ve worked with some young kids in some other shows that I’ve done that was very much at the background of the story. To have this really interesting dynamic between a father and his daughter at the forefront of the show was such a huge appeal. When I knew it was Brooklynn that was playing Hilde, I just knew it was something that was going to be really emotionally intricate and I knew it wasn’t going to be a cutesy family show. As far as our chemistry, it was something that was effortless. It was really organic. That dynamic was real from the beginning.”

To learn more about their roles check out our full interview in the video above.