Crucible Trailer Spotlights Earl and Ajonah

Relentless Studios, an Amazon Games development studio, released two hunter spotlights introducing Earl and Ajonah, for, Crucible, the upcoming free-to-play competitive team-based shooter for PC.

Crucible is a free-to-play competitive team-based shooter for PC. Players can choose a hunter from a diverse roster of aliens and humans with unique weapons and abilities, and work with teammates to hunt opponents, take down hostile creatures, and collect Essence. Hunters use Essence to level up within each match to increase power, and unlock new upgrades. Crucible’s fast-paced combat challenges players to constantly adapt and re-evaluate their strategy.

Crucible has three game modes at launch:

• Heart of the Hives (4 vs. 4): The first team to take down massive bosses and capture three of their “hearts” wins

• Alpha Hunters (8 teams of 2): Pairs of hunters fight to be the final team standing

• Harvester Command (8 vs. 8): Teams earn points by capturing and holding Essence Harvesters—the first team to 100 wins Crucible combines the skill and action of a team-based shooter with deep, constantly evolving strategy and hunters that level up to gain power within the match. And there are multiple paths to success in Crucible—you can hunt alien creatures, fight opponents, and capture objectives to collect Essence, level up your hunter, and help your team achieve victory.

F E AT U R E S

• Three game modes at launch for a variety of team-based play: Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters, and Harvester Command

• Diverse roster of 10 humans, robots, and aliens at launch, each with unique weapons and abilities

• Fast-paced combat requires players to constantly re-evaluate and adjust strategies

• Collect Essence to level up, increasing your hunter’s power and enhancing their abilities

Crucible will launch worldwide on May 20, 2020.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the game’s screenshots.