Fallout TV Series Is Headed To Amazon With Series Commitment

It took ten years but the best-selling video game franchise Fallout is officially headed to television via Amazon Prime Video and Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will develop the TV adaptation, which has received a series commitment.

The duo’s Kilter Films is producing Fallout alongside Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Prime Video and Bethesda just posted a short “Easter egg”  video teasing the project.

The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. In Fallout, the harshness of the wasteland is set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious  in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.

Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” said Kilter Films’ Joy and Nolan. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The Fallout franchise has posted record sales and received dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

