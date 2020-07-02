‘My Friend Pedro’ Video Game To Become An R-Rated TV Series

Legendary Television is in the process of developing a series adaptation of My Friend Pedro, based on DeadToast’s popular action video game. The project hails from John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad who has signed on to executive produce and write the screenplay.

Published by Devolver Digital, My Friend Pedro is a shoot ’em up action video game which first launched last year for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One and was recently made available for PlayStation 4.

It is an explosive ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s turbulent battle through the criminal underworld at the behest of a sentient banana (the titular Pedro).

Legendary Television successfully acquired the TV rights to the game through their first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment, the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog film. The series will be an R-rated half-hour comedy-drama which will be written by Kolstad.

In addition to Kolstad, John Wick co-director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) is also set as an executive producer along with 87North’s Leitch and Kelly McCormick. Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson and dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson are also executive producing alongside shingle’s Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss.