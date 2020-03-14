News PlayStation

MLB The Show 20 15th Anniversary Trailer Released

by Richard Bailey Jr.0

MLB The Show 20 is out right now for those who purchased the 15th Anniversary Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or MVP Edition of the game. With the standard edition set to hit stores on March 17th, SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment have decided to release a new trailer to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series. This nostalgic and stylish cool trailer is embedded above for you all to check out.

MLB The Show 20

Our detailed review of MLB The Show 20 also went live today and was described as an absolute grand slam by Contributor Anthony Nash. If you’re a diehard baseball fan and you own a PS4, this is certainly one game worth picking up as soon as possible.

Are any of you planning on picking up MLB The Show 20 if you haven’t already? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Richard Bailey Jr. is an Illustrator, Animator, and Designer based out of Stone Mountain, GA. He has a deep passion for gaming and enjoys both writing and talking about the medium on a regular basis.

