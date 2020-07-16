Othercide Gameplay Overview Trailer Released

Earlier today, Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew released a brand new gameplay overview trailer for their upcoming game titled Othercide. This stylish tactical horror RPG launches on July 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. A Nintendo Switch release is also expected later this Summer. The official trailer has been embedded above while a synopsis and the first two episodes of a web series about the game are included below.

Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death. Lead your army to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle. Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy using the Dynamic Timeline System. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.

I’ve been eager to learn more about Othercide ever since I saw it for the very first time at PAX East earlier this year. The dark art design and strategy gameplay mechanics set against a horror genre backdrop are more than enough to capture the attention of any tactical RPG fans. With outstanding video games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z, Call of Cthulhu, and The Surge 2 all being published by Focus Home Interactive over the last few years, Othercide just might prove to be another sleeper hit worth looking into when it launches in a few short weeks.

