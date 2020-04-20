Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 280

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– Can we expect any good next-gen launch titles?

– Will Xbox Series X outsell PS5 if it costs less?

– Will more PC games come to console next-gen?

– What PS4 games do you want to play on PS5?

– Which games with tacked-on MP did you enjoy/dislike?

– What do you think about the upcoming retro consoles?

– Why do European & American game journos cover games so differently?

– What is in the future for Throwdown?

– Which genre would you choose to face-off against a fellow panelist?

– Would you like to see a Batman game with Bane as the villain?

– Which Xbox exclusives would translate well to VR?

– What is the difference between AA and AAA games?

– Should there be stricter curation on the popular gaming storefronts?

