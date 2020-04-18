News Nintendo PC PlayStation Trailers Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 Gets A New Battle Mode and Release Date

by Dana Abercrombie0

Streets of Rage 4, the sequel to the classic side-scrolling beat-’em-up series, will be released on April 30th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Costing just $24.99 it will also launch on Xbox Game Pass.

As a tribute to the original games, playable characters from the original Streets of Rage trilogy will be available in their original pixel art form as unlockable characters in SoR4.

In addition, players can also switch soundtracks between Streets of Rage 1 and 2 – but don’t worry, original composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima have contributed to Olivier Derivière’s score for the new game.

As seen in the retro-style trailer above, a new Battle Mode is revealed, while PvP mode from Streets of Rage 2 and 3 will return.

“This feud-settling battleground is bound to help rivals recognize who truly is Wood Oak City’s finest alley-clearing ruffian, as well as settle grudges spurred by accidental friendly strikes during multiplayer sessions.”

