CPU vs. CPU prediction of the outcome for the UFC welterweight title match between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Footage recorded from EA Sports UFC 3 on PS4.

Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!

Subscribe to The Koalition on YouTube!: https://www.youtube.com/user/thekoalitiontv?sub_confirmation=1

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheKoalition

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheKoalition

Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thekoalition?ty=h