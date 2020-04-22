Amazon Removes Pre-Orders for Upcoming Video Game Titles

Maybe it’s because video games aren’t considered “essential” to Amazon but the website has removed its pre-orders for a majority of upcoming PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One games.

News: Amazon Makes the Majority of Their Physical Video Game Pre-Orders “Currently Unavailable”. Only titles left are My Baby, Moving Out, Trials of Mana & a few others. https://t.co/o5pacomFMO pic.twitter.com/8R1GuBgzHc — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) April 21, 2020

Fear not gamers, other retailers — such as Best Buy — are still allowing gamers to carry on as usual.

Amazon has stated why pre-orders are unavailable but warehouse and stockrooms have also been impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.

This isn’t just impacting video games, Amazon has also removed pre-ordering options for movies and other non-essential products as well, for probably the same reason.