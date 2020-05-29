News

BlizzCon 2020 Cancelled, Assures Fans “We Will Meet Again”

by Dana Abercrombie0

Blizzard Entertainment has announced this year’s BlizzCon is officially cancelled.

In an official statement on the site’s blog, BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith discussed her and the rest of the company heads behind the event have had “many discussions” about hosting the event this year, after “considering our options,” the only correct path was to cancel the convention this year.

“We’re feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same,” Smith said in the statement. “I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that’s a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and ‘recharging our geek batteries’ this fall.”

Fortunately, Smith assures fans “we will meet again” and they are still exploring other paths on how to better connect with players in the coming months in a manner that maintains everyone’s health and safety, and that the game publisher intends on sharing “more about our plans as they develop.”

 

