Final Fantasy VII Remake Is April 2020’s Best-Selling Game

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake has not only set a new launch month sales record in the Final Fantasy franchise, surpassing 2016’s Final Fantasy XV in unit and dollar sales, but was also April 2020’s best-selling game.
Final Fantasy VII Remake led April 2020 sales, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Additionally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became the 4th fastest-selling release in U.S. tracked history.
April 2020’s Top 20 Best-Selling Games:
1. Final Fantasy VII Remake
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. NBA 2K20
5. Grand Theft Auto V
6. Resident Evil 3
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered
8. MLB: The Show 20
9. Madden NFL 20
10. Red Dead Redemption II
11. Just Dance 2020
12. FIFA 20
13. Mortal Kombat 11
14. Borderlands 3
15. Predator: Hunting Grounds
16. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
17. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
18. Persona 5: Royal
19. Need for Speed: Heat
20. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot