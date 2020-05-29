Final Fantasy VII Remake Is April 2020’s Best-Selling Game

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake has not only set a new launch month sales record in the Final Fantasy franchise, surpassing 2016’s Final Fantasy XV in unit and dollar sales, but was also April 2020’s best-selling game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake led April 2020 sales, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Additionally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became the 4th fastest-selling release in U.S. tracked history.

April 2020’s Top 20 Best-Selling Games:

1. Final Fantasy VII Remake

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. NBA 2K20

5. Grand Theft Auto V

6. Resident Evil 3

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered

8. MLB: The Show 20

9. Madden NFL 20

10. Red Dead Redemption II

11. Just Dance 2020

12. FIFA 20

13. Mortal Kombat 11

14. Borderlands 3

15. Predator: Hunting Grounds

16. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

17. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

18. Persona 5: Royal

19. Need for Speed: Heat

20. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot