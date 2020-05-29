Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Will Release This Year

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced it is in development on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new virtual reality experience, in collaboration with Oculus Studios. The title will be released later this year.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

“The rich storytelling in ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in ‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,'” said Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

Taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This experience will extend the storytelling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge like never before and for the first time, at home.