Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone – Season 3 Trailer is Here

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 3 trailer has arrived, bringing the heat with exciting new updates to both Modern Warfare and Warzone, including quads in Warzone and Plunder; three new 6v6 multiplayer maps, two free new weapons, and new operators, including Alex, in addition to more free content in the Battle Pass system.

Call of Duty: Warzone delivers an online combat arena featuring two epic modes of play for up to 150 players. Explore the immense city of Verdansk and, with two modes to play, experience a large-scale map, drop-in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top in this free-to-play experience for everyone.

Players can squad up in trios with friend friends across Battle Royale and Plunder modes. In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players. In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.

Warzone takes place in Verdansk, an expansive city with multiple named zones and well over 300 points of interest. Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements. Change up your drop location in each match to get a better lay of the land and take advantage of what Verdansk has to offer.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Battle.net for PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t needed to play Warzone. Warzone does share Modern Warfare’s crossplay and unified progression. All content already earned including Battle Pass items, Operators, weapons, and customization items will carry over to Warzone, and all progression earned in Warzone will count towards overall Modern Warfare progression.

For players who do not own the full version of Modern Warfare, all progress and items they’ve earned in Warzone will be rewarded across Multiplayer and Special Ops in Modern Warfare, should they ever choose to purchase the game.