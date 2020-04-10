Fallout 76: Wastelanders Launches On April 14th

Earlier today, Bethesda Game Studios revealed that a new free Fallout 76 expansion titled Fallout 76: Wastelanders will launch on April 14th for PC, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The launch trailer is embedded above while a brief description of the expansion is included below.

Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system and much more. Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.

Fallout 76 originally launched on October 23rd, 2018 and wasn’t well-received by the community and critics alike. Bethesda has been hard at work on improving the game for the better and Wastelanders is expected to be a step in the right direction. Stay tuned for our thoughts on this expansion and more next week.

Are any of you still playing Fallout 76? If not, are you willing to give Fallout 76: Wastelanders a try? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.