Danny “Dubs” Walsh Suspended From Team FaZe Clan for Use of N-Word During Livestream

It was confirmed over Twitter, Esports team FaZe Clan has suspended Danny “Dubs” Walsh from representing the team in competitions or streaming events due to his use of the N-word during a livestream video.

In a post from a Twitter user, Walsh can be heard saying the word “n—er” during his livestream of battle royale game Fortnite. The player who was actually streaming is heard telling Walsh “Yo, I’m streaming. I’m streaming. I’m streaming. I’m streaming, Dubs.”

In a statement on the team’s official twitter account, they announced:

FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech. It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community,. Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels. We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training and proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately.

Walsh’s suspension follows severe punishments handed down to others within the gamer group FaZe Clan. Last November, Jarvis Khattri was permanently banned from the game by Epic Games for using aimbots — an in-game cheat that increases shooting accuracy by allowing players to automatically aim at opponents. In September 2018, Trevor “FunkBomb” Siegler and Nate Hill were banned from Fortnite‘s Fall Skirmish event for cheating on a stream.