Kevin Feige to Play Chinnos in The Simpsons’ Avengers Spoof Airing March 1st

The master of ceremonies and Marvel Studios’ legend, Kevin Feige has helped to make the MCU one the of the greatest movie franchises of all time. Now he is stepping in front of the camera to play the MCU’s most fearsome villains in The Simpsons.

Titled “Bart the Bad Guy,” viewers will see The Simpsons writers spoof the MCU and its hardcore fans.

THE SIMPSONS: Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the Bart the Bad Guy episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice Taran Killam. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

In the episode, “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart accidentally sees a a new installment of the popular “Vindicator” superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: “Spoiler-Boy.” Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

Feige will voice of the movie’s villain, Chinnos, bringing destruction using the “Doomsday app” on his phone.

Cobie Smulders, will also join the cast as a heroine named Hydrangea, while Smulders’ husband, Marvel writer, Taran Killam, will voice Airshot, another hero. Joe Mantegna is also back in his recurring role as Fat Tony.

“Bart the Bad Guy” will premiere on Sunday, March 1st on Fox.

The Russo brothers (above) as movie executives, attempting to stop Bart from using his spoiler powers.
Cobie Smulders voices the character of “Hydrangea” (left).
Bart interacts with Taran Killam, in costume as “Airshot.”

 

