Disney’s Mulan Stunt Featurette Will Bring Honor to Us All

by Dana Abercrombie

Take a look behind the scenes with a special featurette showcasing the thrilling stunts for Disney’s Mulan.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.Image result for mulan live actionMulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

Disney’s Mulan opens in U.S. theaters on March 27th.

