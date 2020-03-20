The gaming industry is in a frenzy after Mark Cerny’s PS5 architecture briefing so it was the perfect time to bring back The Co-op Podcast, and we brought some TK Alumni with us to do it. On this episode we share more thoughts on the PlayStation 5 specs and the reactions from gamers. The question is also raised: Can the PlayStation brand extend outside of just the console itself? The question is raised because Microsoft has been expanding the Xbox brand with Game Pass, yet Sony fans are angry about Horizon Zero Dawn releasing on a new platform.

Show topics:

– Thoughts on Mark Cerny’s PS5 briefing

– Anthony calls out PlayStation fans

– Predictions on the price of Xbox Series X and PS5

– Will this be the generation when we go all digital?

– Is the PlayStation brand’s reach limited to the console itself?

People on this show: Gary Swaby, Richard Bailey Jr., Anthony Frasier, Edward Velazquez

Audio Version



Special Thanks: M. Collins, Mauricio Aguilar, himdeel, Fergus Mills, Miguel, Antonio Rogers

