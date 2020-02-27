Filming Has Begun on Jurassic World Dominion

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 7:03 pm

Colin Trevorrow has taken to Twitter to reveal filming has begun on the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, now titled Dominion.

The upcoming threequel will be starring returning cast members from the first two Jurassic World films include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith as well as original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Dominion will release in theaters on June 11, 2021.