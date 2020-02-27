Paramount Pictures’ Snake Eyes Has Wrapped Production

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 7:26 pm

Snake Eyes star Henry Golding has announced the Paramount Pictures’ G.I. Joe spinoff film has wrapped production. According to Golding’s Instagram post the actor promises the movie “is going to blow everyone’s socks off.”

Snake Eyes is the ninja commando known for his deadly ability with a sword and trench knives. However, he is also a highly skilled martial artist who can be just as dangerous unarmed. Snake-Eyes was living in solitude in the High Sierras when he was recruited to join G.I. Joe. His real name and backstory have long been sources of mystery. As a result of being caught in a helicopter explosion, he is heavily scarred and mute. To hide his face, he usually appears in a black balaclava and matching bodysuit.

The film stars Henry Golding as the titular ninja assassin, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Steven Allerick as the father of Snake Eyes.

Snake Eyes will release in theaters on October 23rd.