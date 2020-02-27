Be Eternal in Bethesda’s DOOM Eternal TV Spot

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 6:31 pm

Bethesda has debuted a new TV spot for the highly-anticipated DOOM Eternal inviting players to find their power, defiance, and courage.

As the DOOM Slayer, players return to take their vengeance against the forces of Hell. Set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, players will fight across dimensions as they slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities.

With twice as many demons being featured in the sequel as its predecessor, there will be new enemy types including The Marauder and Doom Hunter, while also featuring the returns of previous franchise enemies Pain Elemental, Arachnotron, and Archville. The new installment will also feature a new system called “Destructible Demons” in which enemies’ bodies become progressively deteriorated and destroyed in combat as they suffer damage. In expanding on the more arcade feel of the 2016 reboot, a new life system will allow players to collected 1-up items that resemble green helmets scattered around the environment. Should the Slayer perish in combat, he will respawn where he died is he has spare lives rather than restarting at the nearest checkpoint.

There will also be a new multiplayer mode entitled “Invasion” in which players can join other single-player campaigns, fighting against them as demons in a manner similar to that of the Dark Souls franchise. Those who wish to play the game solo or without this additional challenge can deactivate this mode.

DOOM Eternal will launch on March 20th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.