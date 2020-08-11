Halo Infinite Delayed Until 2021

This afternoon, Halo Infinite Studio Head Chris Lee announced in a tweet that 343 Studios and Xbox Game Studios have made the tough decision to delay the highly anticipated first-person shooter till 2021. The development update tweet is included below for you all to check out.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

As mentioned in the message above, the delay is largely due to the ongoing COVID-related pandemic and how it has impacted many development teams working remotely on various video games right now. While we all know game delays can be disappointing, the safety and well being of the employees is all that should matter right now. Halo Infinite will certainly benefit from the extra time that it needs. The only criticism I do have is that I’m pretty sure Microsoft knew what the current state of this game was when we got the first official gameplay reveal last month and therefore we should have heard about this delay before today.

It will be interesting to see how today’s news impacts the release of the Xbox Series X and those who were planning on picking up the console on day one. As was previously stated multiple times, Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PC so either way it wasn’t meant to be a console seller from the very beginning. This title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches next year.

