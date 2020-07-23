Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Trailer Released

Earlier today, 343 Industries revealed the first official campaign gameplay footage for Halo Infinite during the Xbox Games Showcase event. The 8-minute long trailer embedded above gives a quick preview of the highly anticipated first-person shooter and confirms that both The Covenant and The Banished will be the main villains in the game, a key detail that was teased along with the box art reveal prior to today’s show. Below is a brief synopsis to give players an idea of what to expect.

After losing a war, all hope is lost and humanity hangs in the balance. Master Chief returns to save the day and face some of the most challenging adversaries he has never crossed paths with before. Halo Infinite is the most ambitious Halo game ever made, with an environment several times larger than the last two Halo games combined. Players can explore an expansive landscape filled with sprawling natural wonder, mystery, and a story that welcomes those new to the franchise as well as continues the Master Chief’s saga for our most dedicated fans.

While I personally do plan to pick up Halo Infinite when it launches later this year, I must admit that the gameplay footage revealed today didn’t look anywhere impressive as I expected. Does this truly feel like a next-gen Halo experience based on graphics and gameplay alone? Not at all. Does it feel like more of the same Halo that we have come to expect? Yes, it absolutely does and that might not be a bad thing depending on your personal expectations of the franchise. Stay tuned for more details on Halo Infinite along with a release date in the not too distant future.

